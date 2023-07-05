iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.19

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.19 and last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 61543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

