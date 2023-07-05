iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,252,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 806% from the previous session’s volume of 138,239 shares.The stock last traded at $93.84 and had previously closed at $93.64.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

