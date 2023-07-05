iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 631,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,113% from the previous session’s volume of 52,065 shares.The stock last traded at $53.09 and had previously closed at $53.21.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

