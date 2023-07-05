iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $274.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

