iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Raised by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

IWN stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

