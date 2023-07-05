iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 778,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 654,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,718. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $486,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.