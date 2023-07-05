iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 778,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 654,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,718. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
