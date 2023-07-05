Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.96. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 16,022 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $69,646.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock worth $1,770,347. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter worth $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 69.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after buying an additional 1,757,571 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter worth about $10,829,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,094,000. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

