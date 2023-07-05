Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.86. 1,768,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,533. The company has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

