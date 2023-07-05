Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $41.55 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,502 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 11.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $41,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 879,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

