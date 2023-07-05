Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,332,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.55. The company had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,843. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $201.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

