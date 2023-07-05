Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,297. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 1,928.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

