JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 903,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,120.0 days.
JDE Peet’s Price Performance
Shares of JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.
JDE Peet’s Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JDE Peet’s
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.