JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 903,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,120.0 days.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

