Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target to GBX 97

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 102 ($1.29) to GBX 97 ($1.23) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGGGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

