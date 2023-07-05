Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $6,586.80 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01736752 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,027.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

