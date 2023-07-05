JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 819,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 322,153 shares.The stock last traded at $45.79 and had previously closed at $45.96.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.