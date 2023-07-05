JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.61 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JGGI opened at GBX 467.50 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 454.56. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 394 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 481 ($6.10). The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.68 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan bought 7,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £33,557 ($42,590.43). 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

