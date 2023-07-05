JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 1,561,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,109. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

