Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Karooooo Stock Down 0.4 %

KARO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.40.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.10%.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

