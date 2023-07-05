Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.24. 218,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.59 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

