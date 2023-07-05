Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,722 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.