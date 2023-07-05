Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. 240,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.