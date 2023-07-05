Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of KWHIY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

