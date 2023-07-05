Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:KFree Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,625,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of K stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:KFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

