Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,625,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

