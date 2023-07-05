Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.27.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.63.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.0683819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

