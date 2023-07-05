Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $6.28 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 2.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Motco grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 1,030,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,572. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

