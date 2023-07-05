Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 1,371.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 177,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

