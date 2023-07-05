KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $9,210,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $484.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.81 and its 200 day moving average is $405.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $488.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

