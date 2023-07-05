KlayUniverse 24-Hour Volume Tops $694.36 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 76.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 80.1% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $978,416.45 and $694.36 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07274296 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,051.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

