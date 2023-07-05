Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 125000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
