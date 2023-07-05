Kooman & Associates Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,407. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.