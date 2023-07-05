Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koppers Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

See Also

