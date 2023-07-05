Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.