Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $146.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

