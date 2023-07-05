Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.