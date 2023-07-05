Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.