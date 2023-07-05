Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,061,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

