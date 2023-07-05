Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) will post its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 6th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $997.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

