Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $2,004,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lantheus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 618,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -270.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

