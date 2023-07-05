Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

