Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.10.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.