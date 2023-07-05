Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Up 31.6% in June

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Learn CW Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCW. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Learn CW Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

LCW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Learn CW Investment has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

