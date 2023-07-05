Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Leidos comprises 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Leidos worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 18.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Leidos by 44.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Leidos by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.