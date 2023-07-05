Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) Insider Purchases A$456,766.95 in Stock

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Free Report) insider Simon Hay acquired 426,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$456,766.95 ($304,511.30).
Simon Hay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Simon Hay 2,399,859 shares of Leo Lithium stock.
Leo Lithium Price Performance
Leo Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leo Lithium
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Leo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.