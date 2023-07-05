Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.50

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 4010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.22.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

Li Ning Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.5744 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.