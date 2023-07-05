Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.50

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 4010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Li Ning Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.22.
Li Ning Cuts Dividend
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
