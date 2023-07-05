Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.64. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 152,158 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

