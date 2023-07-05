Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,908.59 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,908.59 or 0.06261989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and $19.83 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,550,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,551,808.12838734. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,935.24633394 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $11,264,269.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.