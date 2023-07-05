Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $876.44 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

