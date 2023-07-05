Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. América Móvil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.