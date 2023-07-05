Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

