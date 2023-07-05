Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

