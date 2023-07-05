Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

